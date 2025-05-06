One Person Killed Two Injured in Northwest Ohio Crash

Ottoville, OH (WOWO): On May 5, 2025, at approximately 10:57 A.M., the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of fatal crash on US 224 and SR 66 near Ottoville in Putnam County.

Dorothy Smith, age 72, from Anderson, Indiana was driving a 2021 Honda CR-V eastbound on US 224.

Brittany Patton, age 28, from Van Wert, Ohio was driving a 2007 Ford E-150 Van southbound on SR 66. The Ford failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck the Honda. The Honda went off the right side of the roadway, struck a stop sign and overturned. The Ford went off the left side of the roadway.

Dorothy Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported by Ottoville EMS to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Brittany Patton suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Putnam County EMS to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. Nathan Smith, age 72, from Anderson, Indiana was a passenger in the Honda. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by Ottoville EMS to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

There were three children in the Ford, ages 4, 4, and 3 months. The three children were not injured and were transported by Putnam County EMS to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for precautionary purposes. The children were all in child safety seats and all occupants were wearing their safety belts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ottoville Police Department, Kalida Police Department, Ottoville Fire Department, Fort Jennings Fire Department, Kalida Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Ottoville EMS, Kalida EMS, The Ohio Department of Transportation, Jim Schmidt Chevrolet, and The Putnam County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.