Two injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two women were injured in a crash in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, it was determined that 37-year-old Justina Murray was traveling eastbound on County Road 68 and was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 35. 31-year-old Chelsie McSorley was traveling southbound on County Road 35 when Murray pulled out in front of her.

McSorley’s Chrysler Pacifica then continued in the southeast direction and struck a utility pole after being struck by Murray’s own Pacifica. McSorley’s vehicle came to a rest in a field on the southeast corner of CR 68 and CR 35.

Murray had a laceration to her right hand and complained of pain in her left leg.

McSorley had a nose bleed and complained of neck pain.