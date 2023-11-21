Annual Bob Chase Memorial Game Is Set For Thanksgiving Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Komets are set to honor legendary WOWO broadcaster Bob Chase Thursday during the annual Bob Chase Memorial Game. The Komets will take on the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:30 p.m. inside the Coliseum.

The traditional Thanksgiving night game was named the “Bob Chase Memorial Game” after the Komets legendary broadcaster’s passing on Thanksgiving 2016. Last season the Komets wore special Bob Chase themed jerseys to commemorate the night.

The Komets first played on Thanksgiving on November 27, 1952, with the Komets falling to Cincinnati 3-2. The Komets defeated Louisville 6-1 on November 26th, 1959 to start a streak of 63 straight Thanksgiving night games at the Coliseum.

WOWO Penny Pitch will be on hand raising funds for the 76th Penny Pitch recipient, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana and their JobSpark event.

You can learn about Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana: https://northernindiana.ja.org/index