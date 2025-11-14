Michigan GOP Pushes to Resume Detailed Abortion Reporting

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Republican lawmakers in Michigan are seeking to reinstate detailed reporting on abortions after the practice was halted in 2023 following the Reproductive Health Act. The state had collected such data for 45 years, but the 2023 law repealed the requirement that clinics report patient age, marital status, fetus age, procedure type, and complications.

The proposed legislation — House Bills 5201, 5202, and 5203 — would require reporting on patient demographics, pregnancy history, reasons for abortion, whether the fetus showed signs of life, facility details, and any complications. Telemedicine prescriptions would also be covered. The bills would establish annual state reports and impose a felony penalty for unlawful disclosure of confidential patient information.

Supporters, including lawmakers and policy advocates, say accurate data is essential for public health research, policymaking, and monitoring abortion safety. Critics, including Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Michigan, argue the bills could stigmatize patients, risk privacy, and place administrative burdens on providers.

Michigan’s last abortion report, in 2023, recorded 31,241 abortions with 16 complications — roughly 1.7 per 10,000 procedures — showing that serious complications are rare.