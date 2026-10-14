Two injured in Steuben County motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Two Angola residents were injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 13, in rural Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were called just after 4:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of North State Road 827 in Pleasant Township.

Investigators said 46-year-old David Diehm was driving a white 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide southbound with 56-year-old Susan Diehm riding as a passenger when a pickup truck traveling ahead of them lost a large container of dog food onto the roadway.

David Diehm attempted to swerve to avoid the container but struck it, causing the motorcycle to lose control and slide on its side. Both occupants were ejected onto the roadway.

David Diehm was found unresponsive at the scene and flown by Samaritan helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition with a possible head injury. Susan Diehm was conscious but injured. She was taken by Steuben County EMS to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition with contusions and abrasions.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The driver of the pickup truck was located and identified. The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Angola police, Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County EMS and Parkview Samaritan EMS assisted at the scene.