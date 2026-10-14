Fort Wayne City Council rejects proposed data center moratorium and task force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council voted Tuesday night against proposals that would have temporarily halted new data center approvals and established a task force to develop regulations for future projects.

According to 21Alive, Councilwoman Rohli Booker introduced the measures last month, calling for a one-year moratorium on new data center approvals and the creation of comprehensive development standards.

The proposed moratorium failed in a 4-4 vote, while the task force proposal was defeated 3-5.

Booker argued that the city should temporarily pause new developments to evaluate their potential impact on infrastructure, utilities and surrounding neighborhoods. The proposals would not have affected Google’s existing data center project in southeast Fort Wayne.

Councilman Russ Jehl supported the measures but acknowledged that the city’s Department of Planning Services has recently become more involved in addressing concerns surrounding data center development.

Tuesday’s meeting also drew members of a local electrical workers’ union, some of whom expressed concerns that a moratorium could threaten future construction jobs and economic opportunities.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, who opposed the moratorium, raised concerns about the proposal’s language, particularly its broad definition of data centers. She argued that unclear wording could unintentionally affect other businesses and organizations that rely on data-related operations.

The vote comes amid growing debate over data center development in Fort Wayne, particularly as residents near Google’s southeast Fort Wayne facility have raised concerns about noise, lighting and disruptions to their neighborhoods.

With both proposals defeated, the city will not implement the proposed one-year pause or establish the task force under the measures considered Tuesday.

For more information on the council’s decision, visit 21Alive.