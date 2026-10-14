Construction worker seriously injured in Ohio Turnpike crash

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) — A construction worker was seriously injured and two drivers were hurt in an early Wednesday morning crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Swanton Post says the crash happened around 1:36 a.m. Oct. 14 in the westbound lanes near Interstate 280.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Johnathan Tefft of Bowling Green was entering a traffic lane from an active work zone when it was struck by a Volvo tractor-trailer driven by 35-year-old William Manning of Bedford.

Both vehicles entered the active work area and struck a construction worker identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Roark of Parma.

Tefft suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to ProMedica Bay Park Hospital.

Roark sustained serious injuries, while Manning suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lake Township Fire Department, Troy Township EMS, Northwood Fire Department, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, and Joey’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.