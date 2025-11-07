November 7, 2025
All 274,000 Indiana SNAP Households Affected by Federal Recalculation

by Brian Ford0
(Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration announced a delay in November SNAP benefits for all 274,000 households due to new federal guidance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service requires the state to recalculate benefits using a revised formula.

Under SNAP rules, households are assumed to spend 30% of their net income on food. Benefits are determined by subtracting 30% of household net income from the federally determined maximum allotment. The updated USDA guidance changes how these calculations are applied, prompting the statewide delay.

Officials say the recalculations ensure households receive accurate benefits under the new formula. While the delay is inconvenient, the adjustments are necessary to comply with federal requirements.

