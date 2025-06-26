Two Men Charged for Sexual Misconduct with 14 Year Old

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) On May 21st, 2025 Dylan Kieres came to the police desk to make a report. Officers spoke with him, and he informed them that he and his roommate of the past few months had been having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old male victim.

Police were not told the victim’s name upon receiving this initial report. Detective John Chambers of the Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAPS), was assigned to the investigation. During the investigation, Detective Chambers discovered that Kieres roommate was Charles McDaniel. He learned that on more that one occasion, Kieres and McDaniel had sex with the 14-year-old male victim. Furthermore, Kieres told Detective Chambers that McDaniel told him to record these sexual encounters via a cellphone, which he said that he did.

As the investigation progressed, Detective Chambers was able to successfully identify the victim. He was subsequently interviewed at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children. During the interview, the victim disclosed that Kieres and McDaniel had sex with him on more than one occasion. He also informed investigators that McDaniel had other sexual encounters with him when they were alone.

Detective Chambers seized cellphones and other electronic devices in this investigation. When they were analyzed, child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was discovered on the devices.

There was content involving the victim, and additional CSAM not related to the victim. On Today’s Date, Detective Chambers charged Kieres and McDaniel with the below listed criminal charges. McDaniel is currently confined at the Allen County Jail in regard to another matter. Kieres was taken into custody at 2100 St. Mary’s Avenue and was transported to the Allen County Jail.

The Fort Wayne Police Department thanks the staff at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center and the Department of Child Services for their assistance in this investigation.