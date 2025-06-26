FW HVAC Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne is now accepting applications for the Heating & Air Conditioning Program which offers qualified residents a zero percent interest loan for the replacement and installation of new H-VAC systems for their home.

The 10-year loans will be secured by a mortgage and repayment will be required monthly.

Qualified applicants must be homeowners within the City of Fort Wayne and have household income at or below 80 percent of area median income.

You can apply online or get a paper application by calling the city.