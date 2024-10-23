City Council approves 2025 budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council approved next year’s budget in a meeting Tuesday night.

Overall, Council made just over $600,000 in cuts. That included passing on creating a new “chief of staff” for the mayor.

Council did approve new positions such as a part-time veterinarian and a new finance employee for the fire department, but with reduced salaries from what was proposed.

Mayor Tucker said she was “disappointed” by a number of party line votes on certain budget cuts, the budget is forward thinking and positions the city for current and ongoing success.