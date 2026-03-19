Planned Parenthood Closing Two Indianapolis Clinics, Consolidating Services

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO)- Planned Parenthood plans to close two of its three clinics in Indianapolis as the organization restructures how it delivers services in the city.

The Midtown and Southside locations will shut down April 6, leaving the group’s Georgetown Road clinic as the only Planned Parenthood facility operating in Indianapolis.

Patients who previously visited the two closing clinics will be directed to the Georgetown Road location for care once the consolidation takes effect. Organization leaders say the move is intended to streamline operations and address ongoing funding challenges, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Planned Parenthood officials say combining services into one site will allow the organization to continue providing care while adjusting to financial pressures.

The Georgetown Road clinic will remain open and handle all services previously offered at the Midtown and Southside locations once the closures take place.