U-M Health Ranks Among Nation’s Fastest Liver Transplant Programs, New Report Shows

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOWO) — The University of Michigan’s liver transplant program has been ranked among the fastest in the nation for connecting patients with deceased donor liver transplants, according to new federal data.

The Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, a federal government contractor that analyzes transplant data for the nation’s Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, evaluated 153 adult liver transplant programs across the United States.

The University of Michigan Medical Center ranked fourth nationally in the registry’s “Get a Deceased Donor Transplant Faster” category, a measure patients can use when comparing transplant centers according to WLNS.

The ranking is based on how quickly eligible patients move through the transplant process and receive a deceased donor organ.

Doctors with U-M’s liver transplant program say reducing wait times can play an important role in improving outcomes for patients, since people often become more ill while waiting for a transplant.

“A faster time to transplant can increase positive transplant outcomes for patients as they have spent less time becoming sicker on the waitlist,” said Dr. Alexandra Shingina, director of U-M’s liver transplant program.

According to U-M program data, patients typically spend an average of 14 days from referral to evaluation, 55 days from evaluation to being placed on the transplant list and 15 days from listing to receiving a transplant.

Shingina said the program focuses on balancing speed with patient safety while working to provide the best possible outcomes.

“Our commitment to finding the fastest and safest way to transplant those waiting on the liver transplant list ensures that U-M Health Transplant Center patients have the best chance at a positive outcome from their transplant,” Shingina said.

The Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients provides public data on transplant centers nationwide, allowing patients and families to compare programs based on factors including outcomes, volume and wait times.

The University of Michigan Health Transplant Center’s latest ranking places its liver transplant program among the top-performing centers nationally for timely access to deceased donor organs.