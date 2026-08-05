Issue 3: Ohio Voter ID Amendment Heads to Statewide Ballot After Approval by Ballot Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio voters will decide this fall whether to add the state’s photo identification requirement for in-person voting to the Ohio Constitution.

The Ohio Ballot Board approved the official language for Issue 3 on Tuesday, clearing the way for the voter ID constitutional amendment to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

The measure is the only statewide ballot issue Ohio voters will consider in 2026 according to WTVG.

Ohio already requires voters casting ballots in person to show a valid photo ID under state law. Supporters of the amendment say adding the requirement to the state constitution would make it more difficult for future lawmakers to change or repeal the rule.

If approved by voters, the amendment would establish the photo ID requirement as part of Ohio’s constitution. If rejected, the current state law requiring photo identification for in-person voting would remain in place.

The Ohio Ballot Board’s approval of the language allows election officials to begin preparing voter information materials ahead of the November election.

The measure will appear on ballots statewide during the general election on Nov. 3.