Michigan Adds More Electric Vehicle Chargers, Yet Access Still Trails Gas Stations

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Electric vehicle charging access is growing across Michigan, but a new report finds the state still has a long way to go before charging convenience matches the availability of traditional gas stations.

The Anderson Economic Group reports Michigan now has more than 560 public fast-charging stations and nearly 1,700 Level 2 charging stations statewide according to News10 Lansing.

The number of fast chargers has increased by 32% over the past year, reflecting continued investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.

Despite that growth, researchers say charging access remains uneven. About one-third of Michigan residents live within a 10-minute drive of a fast charger, while more than 90% live within that distance of a gas station.

Cristina Benton, director of market and industry analysis at Anderson Economic Group, said the difference remains a major consideration for drivers deciding whether to switch to electric vehicles.

“About 90% of Michigan’s population lives about 10 minutes round trip to a gas station. However, for electric vehicle chargers, that share drops around 30%,” Benton said.

The report ranks Michigan sixth nationwide for the total number of public fast-charging stations. However, when adjusted for population size, the state ranks 16th.

Industry experts say expanding charging availability will be important as more consumers consider electric vehicles and automakers continue increasing the number of EV models available.

While Michigan has made progress in building out charging infrastructure, the report suggests the state’s network still does not provide the same level of convenience drivers have come to expect from gasoline fueling stations.