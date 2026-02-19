Social Media Age Limits Advance in Indiana Legislature

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana lawmakers have passed an amended bill that would require anyone 17 years old and younger to obtain parental approval before creating or maintaining a social media account in the state.

Governor Mike Braun has advocated for stronger online protections for minors following the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee of Fishers. The proposed law would require social media companies to use “commercially reasonable means” to determine a user’s age and verify Indiana residency.

Supporters say the measure is designed to give parents greater oversight of their children’s online activity. Critics in other states with similar proposals have raised concerns about enforcement and privacy implications, though debate continues in Indiana.

Lawmakers are also considering creation of a new Pink Alert system. Unlike an Amber Alert, which carries strict criteria for issuance, the Pink Alert proposal would have fewer restrictions and would apply to certain missing and endangered children cases.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.