February 19, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Social Media Age Limits Advance in Indiana Legislature

by Brian Ford0
A person holding a smart phone with social media on the screen

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana lawmakers have passed an amended bill that would require anyone 17 years old and younger to obtain parental approval before creating or maintaining a social media account in the state.

Governor Mike Braun has advocated for stronger online protections for minors following the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee of Fishers. The proposed law would require social media companies to use “commercially reasonable means” to determine a user’s age and verify Indiana residency.

Supporters say the measure is designed to give parents greater oversight of their children’s online activity. Critics in other states with similar proposals have raised concerns about enforcement and privacy implications, though debate continues in Indiana.

Lawmakers are also considering creation of a new Pink Alert system. Unlike an Amber Alert, which carries strict criteria for issuance, the Pink Alert proposal would have fewer restrictions and would apply to certain missing and endangered children cases.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.

Related posts

Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flood Warnings, Power Outages

WOWO News

UPDATE: Storm Kills Two People in Northern Indiana

Kylie Havens

ISP kicks off 2017 March enforcement on dangerous and impaired driving

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.