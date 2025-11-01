U.S. Marine Kidnaps Girl

DURHAM, NC. (WOWO) — A U.S. Marine was arrested on Sunday after the FBI says he traveled from North Carolina to Indiana to meet, kidnap, and assault a 12-year-old girl from Hammond.

According to the FBI and the Hammond Police Department, 24-year-old William Richard Roy of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina flew to Chicago last Friday, and then took an Uber to Hammond the next day, where he met the girl at a park. They then spent a night in a hotel in Chicago together, and later took a bus back to Durham, North Carolina.

As soon as the bus arrived in Durham on Sunday, FBI agents took Roy into custody and recovered the girl. Last Saturday, the FBI Indianapolis Field Office’s Merrillville Resident Agency found out the girl’s grandmother reported her missing.

Roy faces several charges, including:

– Enticement of a Minor to Travel for Illicit Sexual Activity

– Transportation of a Minor to Engage in Illicit Sexual Activity

– Interstate Travel with Intent to Engage in a Sexual Act with a Minor

Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Chicago FBI agents are investigating.