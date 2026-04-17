US Blockade May Be ‘More Powerful Than Bombing’ Says Trump

(FOX NEWS) — The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, which began April 13 after ceasefire talks ended in Islamabad, may prove more powerful than military strikes alone, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters before departing for Las Vegas, Trump also said the relationship between the United States and Iran had improved.

“We have a very good relationship with Iran right now,” Trump said.

“As hard as it is to believe, and I think it’s a combination of about four weeks of bombing and a very powerful blockade,” the president continued.

“The blockade is maybe more powerful than the bombing, if you want to know the truth,” Trump added.