April 21, 2026
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US Intel On ‘High Alert’ Over China, Russia Potentially Supplying Iran With Military Equipment

by Fox News0
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(FOX NEWS) — Fox News contributor and former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman told “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday that “The U.S. intelligence community is on high alert tracking the extent to which Russia and China might be providing Iran with military equipment.”

“China reportedly provided MANPADs and dual-use equipment for use in Iranian drones and ballistic missiles. So that is something we have to be keenly aware of, tracking and then seeking to stop with that blockade that we’ve imposed,” Hoffman said.

MANPADS are shoulder-fired, heat-seeking missiles designed to target low-flying aircraft. U.S. officials believe a similar type of weapon was likely used to bring down an American F-15E fighter jet over Iran earlier in April, marking the first loss of a manned U.S. aircraft in Iran in the conflict.

Hoffman also reacted to a post on X from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who wrote “awesome” in response to a report claiming that at least 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels bypassed the U.S. blockade.

“We are in the war, I think we should be rooting for the home team,” Hoffman told “America’s Newsroom.”

Murphy later issued a statement saying the post was “sarcasm” and further criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict.

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