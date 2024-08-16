USDA Invests $1.4 Million to Boost Clean Energy and Biofuels in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a significant investment of $1.4 million to enhance clean energy systems and increase the availability of biofuels across Indiana.

The initiative, led by USDA Rural Development, is set to benefit Hoosier farmers and agricultural producers by creating new market opportunities and fostering job growth in the state. The funding, provided through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), will enable Good Oil Company to install 19 E15 dispensers and 23 ethanol storage tanks at seven fueling stations in locations including Kokomo, Munster, Akron, and Warsaw.

“This Rural Development investment will play a crucial role in expanding the sales and use of renewable fuels, benefiting both Hoosier consumers and the environment,” said Curtis Johnson, USDA Rural Development Indiana Deputy State Director. The project shows the USDA’s commitment to promoting the use of ethanol and biodiesel, which are vital components of the nation’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

The funding comes as part of broader efforts under the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions nationwide by supporting investments in renewable energy infrastructure. Through programs like REAP and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP), the USDA is helping small business owners, farmers, and fuel station operators transition to cleaner energy sources. These initiatives not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also provide economic benefits by lowering energy costs and increasing income for American families.