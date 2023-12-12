Van Wert City Council to decide on recreational pot dispensaries next year

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert City Council will decide whether or not recreational marijuana dispensaries should be allowed in the city sometime next year.

According to the Van Wert Independent, medical marijuana facilites were banned years ago in the city, but with the recent passage of Issue 2–a statewide vote in November that will legalize recreational marijuana in 2024–the city is reconsidering new legislation.

North Olmsted, a Cleveland suburb, has already passed an ordinance to ban recreational pot dispensaries from operating within their city.

The next regular meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held on Dec. 27.