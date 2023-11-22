Van Wert’s Opening Night Ceremony Is Set To Take Place Tonight At Christmas At Fountain Park

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — It’s a collaboration of The Van Wert Service Club, Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Parks Department to ring in the holiday season.

Festivities will begin with the countdown to lights by Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward at 6 p.m., then Santa Claus, live reindeer and characters from 6-8 p.m.

Enjoy hot chocolate served by The Girl Scouts, donuts and coffee from Convoy Road Coffee, provided by the YMCA, and the sounds of The Van Wert High School Select Choir performing Christmas carols.

Remember When Photography will be taking photos of kids with Santa and giving parents a free digital download.

The display at Fountain Park will be on nightly from 6-10 p.m. through December 29, weather permitting.