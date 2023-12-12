Adams Central student removed after making shooting threat

MONROE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Adams Central student has been removed from school until further notice after making a shooting threat Tuesday morning.
The community was notified by ACCS Superintendent Joel Mahaffey in a statement, which reads in part:
“this morning, the school administration received a report regarding a threat made by a student towards the school. the report indicated a threat that a student stated she was going to “shoot up the school.” once the school received the thtreat, law enforcement was immediately notified of the situation. it was quickly determined that there was no real threat to our students and staff’s safety and well-being.”