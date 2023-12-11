Van Wert commissioners seeking public’s input on grant

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert County Commissioners are seeking the public’s input in regards to how Ohio’s Healthy Aging Grant funds should be distributed.

The Van Wert Independent reports that Van Wert County received over $150,000 from the grant, which overall provides $40 million across Ohio earmarked to help older Ohioans stay healthy, live longer, and maintain their independence.

If you or your business wants to inquire about funds from the grant, contact Sue Gerker by emailing sgerker@vanwertcounty.org or calling (419) 238-6159.