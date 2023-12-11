December 11, 2023
Ohio News

Van Wert commissioners seeking public’s input on grant

by Derek Decker0

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert County Commissioners are seeking the public’s input in regards to how Ohio’s Healthy Aging Grant funds should be distributed.

The Van Wert Independent reports that Van Wert County received over $150,000 from the grant, which overall provides $40 million across Ohio earmarked to help older Ohioans stay healthy, live longer, and maintain their independence.

If you or your business wants to inquire about funds from the grant, contact Sue Gerker by emailing sgerker@vanwertcounty.org or calling (419) 238-6159.

Related posts

National Weather Service provides update on Monday night storms, tornadoes

Brooklyne Beatty

Two arrested after Paulding County domestic incident

Caleb Hatch

Indiana woman indicted in Williams County Fatal Hit-Skip

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.