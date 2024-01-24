Van Wert Police Are Asking For Your Help Finding The Suspect Of An Apparent Early Morning Fire-Bombing

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — The Van Wert 911 Center received a call of a garage fire in the 900 block of Leeson Ave. this morning shortly after 4 a.m.

That’s according to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle.

Evidence leads officials to believe that a Molotov cocktail was thrown in an attempt to ignite the garage.

It’s believed that the suspect intended to throw the cocktail through the window and missed.

The garage did not catch fire but when police and firefighters arrived, they discovered a recycling bin ablaze.

There was someone in the garage at the time and caught the suspect running from the scene on camera.

The suspect is described as 5-8 to 5-10 with a skinny build.

Anyone in the area with residential video or who knows anything about this crime is asked to contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419.23.STOP (7867).