IU Fort Wayne celebrates 5 consecutive semesters of enrollment growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana University Fort Wayne announced their spring enrollment numbers this week, which shows a fifth consecutive semester of growth.
The university says there’s a total undergraduate enrollment of 879 students – a 1.5% increase from the previous spring.
For the spring semester, IU Fort Wayne students of color make up 33.1% of the student population, a 13.3%
increase from the previous academic year.
Vice Chancellor and Dean of IU Fort Wayne Dr. Deborah Garrison made a statement:
“We are thrilled to
announce our fifth consecutive semester of enrollment growth, with an unwavering focus on
educating students who will become the future of healthcare in our region. We are committed to
embracing a strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion and will continue to invest in
resources, programming, and education to support those efforts.”