IU Fort Wayne celebrates 5 consecutive semesters of enrollment growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana University Fort Wayne announced their spring enrollment numbers this week, which shows a fifth consecutive semester of growth.

The university says there’s a total undergraduate enrollment of 879 students – a 1.5% increase from the previous spring.

For the spring semester, IU Fort Wayne students of color make up 33.1% of the student population, a 13.3%

increase from the previous academic year.

Vice Chancellor and Dean of IU Fort Wayne Dr. Deborah Garrison made a statement: