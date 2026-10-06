Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno Calls for Federal Gas Tax Suspension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno is calling on the federal government to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax after state lawmakers approved a 90-day pause on Ohio’s fuel taxes.

Moreno, a Republican, made the call as Ohio’s state gas tax suspension took effect Sunday, reducing the state’s 38.5-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax and 47-cent-per-gallon diesel tax to essentially nothing through the end of the year.

“Now it’s time for the Federal Government to follow suit with a temporary suspension!” Moreno wrote in a social media post Thursday, alongside a photo showing Ohio lawmakers’ votes on the state tax suspension.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state legislation Thursday. Under the plan, Ohio is transferring $725 million from its general fund to make up for the revenue the state expects to lose from the temporary tax suspension.

The state gas tax normally helps pay for Ohio’s transportation system, including roads and infrastructure.

The federal government imposes its own fuel taxes. The federal rate is 18.3 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.3 cents per gallon on diesel, with the revenue directed primarily to the Highway Trust Fund for transportation infrastructure.

Moreno’s push for a federal suspension comes as several members of Congress are also proposing temporary fuel tax relief.

Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat from New Hampshire, and Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, introduced legislation last week that would suspend federal gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel taxes through September 2027.

Rep. Russell Fry, a Republican from South Carolina, separately introduced legislation calling for a national emergency declaration that could suspend the federal gas tax for as long as 120 days.

President Donald Trump also said in May that he wanted to suspend the federal gas tax. Such a move would require congressional action.

Federal lawmakers have proposed similar gas tax holidays during previous periods of economic strain, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and periods of high inflation. A federal fuel tax holiday was also proposed during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009.

The federal gas tax, however, has never been suspended since the Highway Trust Fund was created in 1956.

The latest push comes amid higher fuel prices and continuing international concerns affecting global oil markets.

According to GasBuddy data cited by WCMH, Ohio’s average gasoline price reached a 2026 peak of $4.906 per gallon on May 1. The average price in Columbus reached $4.958 per gallon that same day.

Even though the United States produces much of its own oil, gasoline prices can still be affected by international developments because crude oil and refined fuel are traded in a global market.

Ohio’s state tax break is also part of a broader effort by states to provide motorists with relief from higher fuel costs.

Ohio lawmakers said they drew inspiration from neighboring Indiana, where the state’s 61-cent-per-gallon gas tax has been paused since early August.

Georgia also temporarily suspended its 33-cent-per-gallon gas tax for one month after Gov. Brian Kemp took action Monday. At least 13 other states have introduced various measures aimed at shielding motorists from elevated fuel costs.

For Ohio drivers, the state tax suspension is not expected to translate into the full savings immediately.

Experts cited by WCMH said prices are expected to decline gradually over the course of the week rather than dropping by the entire amount of the suspended tax at once.

That projection assumes there are no major changes in international oil prices.

The state suspension is scheduled to remain in effect through the end of 2026, while Moreno and other lawmakers are now pressing Congress to consider whether similar relief should be extended to the federal fuel tax.