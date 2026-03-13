Vera Bradley Pauses Popular Fort Wayne Outlet Sale Until 2027

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale, a longtime spring shopping tradition in northeast Indiana, will not be held in 2026 as the company focuses on restructuring efforts under new leadership.

The Fort Wayne-based brand announced the decision while reporting its fourth-quarter financial results and leadership changes, including the appointment of Ian Bickley as chief executive officer.

Company officials said the move is part of a broader strategy to rebuild its wholesale business and shift away from liquidation-focused sales channels.

“The guided sales range incorporates not holding the company’s annual outlet sale event and rebuilding of the wholesale business under new leadership, while also placing less emphasis on liquidation channels,” the company said in its announcement.

The multi-day outlet sale has traditionally taken place each spring at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, drawing thousands of shoppers from across Indiana and neighboring states. The event typically runs from late April into early May and is widely regarded as one of the region’s largest retail gatherings.

In a statement to 21Alive, a Vera Bradley spokesperson said the company intends to bring the event back in 2027 after rethinking the format.

“Vera Bradley has made the decision to pause our Annual Outlet Sale in 2026 as we reimagine this beloved event for our community,” the statement said. “For years, the Outlet Sale has been more than a shopping event — it’s become a tradition where customers gather, reconnect, and celebrate together.”

The company said it will use the break to evaluate everything from product assortment to the event experience with the goal of creating an updated version of the sale when it returns.

The announcement comes as Vera Bradley works to stabilize its finances. Bickley said the company posted its first quarterly profit in more than a year and reported its third consecutive quarter of improvement in its direct sales channel.

“We are pleased to report that our fourth-quarter results reflect meaningful progress in our transformation journey,” Bickley said. “Returning to profitability for the first time in over a year, combined with our third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in the direct channel, gives us confidence that Project Sunshine is beginning to resonate with our customers.”

Bickley said the company still faces “considerable work” ahead but believes the restructuring effort — known internally as Project Sunshine — will position the brand for long-term growth.

Vera Bradley appointed Bickley CEO after former chief executive Jackie Ardrey stepped down in June 2025. The leadership change followed a difficult financial stretch for the company, including a fiscal first-quarter net loss of $33.5 million.

Founded in Fort Wayne, Vera Bradley is known for its patterned travel accessories, handbags, backpacks and luggage, often featuring colorful paisley and floral designs. The company has recently pursued a rebranding effort aimed at modernizing its products and expanding its customer base.

While the outlet sale will be absent next spring, company officials said customers can still shop Vera Bradley merchandise online, at retail stores and at year-round outlet locations.