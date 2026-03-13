Driver Injured After Vehicle Runs Stop Sign, Crashes Into Outbuilding at Allen–DeKalb County Intersection

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash at a rural intersection on the Allen and DeKalb county line after authorities say a vehicle failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling north on Rupert Road approached the intersection with County Road 72 and County Road 63 when the driver did not stop at the sign and entered the intersection.

Authorities say the northbound vehicle then struck a second vehicle that was traveling east on County Road 72.

After the collision, the northbound vehicle came to rest on County Road 72 just east of County Road 63. The eastbound vehicle crossed the westbound lane and left the roadway on the north side, where it struck a wooden privacy fence at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Officials say the vehicle continued through the fence before hitting an aluminum outbuilding on the property. The structure sustained minor damage.

The driver of the vehicle that failed to stop reported no injuries at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle complained of leg pain and was transported by Parkview EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Authorities did not release the identities of the drivers, and the crash remains under investigation.