Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights Returns Nov. 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights returns this month to kick off the holiday season.
It’s all part of HolidayFest, with the lighting of Santa and his reindeer, the Merry Christmas wreath and more.
Throughout the evening, a variety of indoor holiday activities can be found throughout the city.
The Night of Lights will be on Nov. 26. The HolidayFest will take place from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31.
You can find more information HERE.
The lighting schedule can be found below:
- 6 p.m. – History Center Turret Lighting (Barr Street)
- 6:10 p.m. – Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Community Center Santa’s Workshop Lighting (Main Street)
- 6:20 p.m. – PNC Bank Santa and His Reindeer Lighting (Main and Calhoun Streets)
- 6:40 p.m. – Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination Lighting (Harrison and Berry Streets)
- 7 p.m. – Elevatus Architecture Christmas Tree Display Lighting and Indiana Michigan Power Merry Christmas Wreath Lighting (Calhoun and Wayne Streets)
- 7:20 p.m. – Downtown Fort Wayne Drone Show with Sky Elements (Calhoun and Wayne Streets)
- 8 p.m. – Downtown Churches and ACPL Finale Ringing of the Bells