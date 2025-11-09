Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights Returns Nov. 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights returns this month to kick off the holiday season.

It’s all part of HolidayFest, with the lighting of Santa and his reindeer, the Merry Christmas wreath and more.

Throughout the evening, a variety of indoor holiday activities can be found throughout the city.

The Night of Lights will be on Nov. 26. The HolidayFest will take place from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31.

You can find more information HERE.

The lighting schedule can be found below: