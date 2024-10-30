Rep. Banks Introduces End Executive Branch Amnesty Act to Tighten Immigration Policies

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – Indiana 3rd District Representative Jim Banks has introduced the End Executive Branch Amnesty Act, a significant immigration bill aiming to curb what he calls “abuses” of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the CHNV Parole Program by the Biden-Harris administration.

The bill proposes restrictions on immigration parole, a ban on the CBP One mobile app as an official form of identification, and new policies for the handling of unaccompanied minors.

Banks expressed concern over the impact on smaller communities like Logansport, Indiana, where an estimated 5,000 Haitian migrants have reportedly strained resources, leading to issues in housing and schooling. Pointing out what he perceives as unchecked policy changes by the current administration, Banks argues his bill will help restore legislative oversight to immigration decisions and reduce incentives for undocumented migration.

The bill’s text is now available for review by clicking here.