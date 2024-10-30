October 30, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal NewsNational News

Rep. Banks Introduces End Executive Branch Amnesty Act to Tighten Immigration Policies

by Heather Starr0
Photo supplied/Representative Jim Banks

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – Indiana 3rd District Representative Jim Banks has introduced the End Executive Branch Amnesty Act, a significant immigration bill aiming to curb what he calls “abuses” of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the CHNV Parole Program by the Biden-Harris administration.

The bill proposes restrictions on immigration parole, a ban on the CBP One mobile app as an official form of identification, and new policies for the handling of unaccompanied minors.

Banks expressed concern over the impact on smaller communities like Logansport, Indiana, where an estimated 5,000 Haitian migrants have reportedly strained resources, leading to issues in housing and schooling. Pointing out what he perceives as unchecked policy changes by the current administration, Banks argues his bill will help restore legislative oversight to immigration decisions and reduce incentives for undocumented migration.

The bill’s text is now available for review by clicking here.

Related posts

Fort Wayne Police Bust Another Meth Lab

Kayla Blakeslee

Indianapolis Children’s Museum plans $35M sports zone

AP News

Mayor Henry announces City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services help with upcoming winter storm

WOWO Farm Director

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.