ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has identified the two victims of the crash on Yohne Road near Smith Road late Wednesday morning.

48-year-old Jana Denise Himes and 45-year-old Gabriel Himes both died of blunt force injuries and their deaths have been ruled as an accident.

Their deaths mark the 38th and 39th motor vehicle fatalities in Allen County this year.

The crash remains under investigation.

