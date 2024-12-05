Teen Sustains Life-threatening Injuries in Afternoon Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A teenage girl was shot after a reported fight on Colgate Drive Thursday afternoon.

It started around 2:45 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Colgate Drive on a report of a fight. Initial information from dispatch said that 10 people were in a physical fight. More information indicated that three to four people went to a residence on Colgate Drive to collect a debt. A fight started between the people at the residence and the people trying to collect a debt. Shots were fired during the altercation. The non-residents fled in a blue pickup truck.

Police stopped the blue pickup at the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Bluffton Road. There were four people in the truck, including a female teenager who was shot. She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The other three people in the truck were detained.

Investigators say there appears to be no ongoing threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call police at 260-427-1201.