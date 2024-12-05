Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The pedestrian who died in a fatal crash Thursday morning at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue has been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

46-year-old David Lewis Cullen Jr. of Fort Wayne died of blunt force injuries from the collision and his death has been ruled an accident.

Cullen was in a wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Cullen is the 40th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County this year.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related: Pedestrian killed in accident on north side