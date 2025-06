OHIO, (WOWO) — High visibility and targeted enforcement by the Ohio State Highway Patrol is proving to be very effective according to statistics released by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Fatal crashes are down by 81 or a total 18 percent year over year with 359 fatalities this year, versus 440 last year at this time.

The recent Memorial Day Weekend saw fatalities cut in half in the Buckeye State.

Officials credit the new hands-down law as helping to lead this trend.