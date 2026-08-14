Vulcraft Announces $59 Million Expansion in Northeast Indiana, Up to 20 New Jobs

ST. JOE, Ind. (WOWO) — Vulcraft is investing more than $59 million to expand its steel manufacturing operations in DeKalb County, a project expected to create up to 20 new, high-paying jobs by the end of 2027.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced the expansion Wednesday, saying the project will strengthen manufacturing in northeast Indiana while adding new career opportunities.

Vulcraft, a division of Nucor Corporation, plans to construct and equip a 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at its existing 250-acre campus in St. Joe.

Construction is expected to begin during the fourth quarter of this year.

The additional space will allow the company to begin manufacturing steel grating products at the St. Joe operation. Steel grating is commonly used in industrial flooring and stair treads.

Vulcraft already manufactures steel joists, joist girders and steel decking at its Indiana operation. Company officials say adding steel grating will allow the northeast Indiana facility to offer a broader range of steel products to customers.

“Indiana’s robust advanced manufacturing sector and our skilled talent pipeline make our state the perfect destination for Vulcraft’s multi-million-dollar expansion,” Braun said.

The governor said the project will contribute to the regional economy while creating new opportunities for Hoosiers.

Vulcraft currently employs more than 300 people in northeast Indiana. The company says the new positions will pay average wages exceeding 150% of the DeKalb County average wage.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich said the project is another example of manufacturing investment continuing to expand in the state.

“Indiana manufacturing continues to grow thanks to companies like Vulcraft and its parent company, Nucor Corporation, which are creating jobs across the state,” Goodrich said.

He said the investment will support innovation and the production of steel products used throughout the United States and internationally.

Vulcraft Executive Vice President of Fabricated Construction Products John Hollatz said the expansion will increase the company’s production capabilities and help it serve customers.

“We are pleased to be growing our Vulcraft business in Indiana with this investment to better serve our customers and strengthen our downstream production capabilities,” Hollatz said.

The St. Joe project represents the latest in a series of major Nucor investments in Indiana.

The company announced a $290 million modernization project at its sheet mill operations in Crawfordsville in 2022.

A year later, Nucor announced plans for a $115 million Towers & Structures facility near Crawfordsville.

The company also invested $28.5 million in an insulated metal panel manufacturing facility in Waterloo. That operation began production in 2021 next to Nucor Building Systems’ Indiana campus.

Combined with the latest Vulcraft expansion, those projects represent approximately 300 new jobs in Indiana, according to state officials.

Vulcraft was founded in 1946 and began operating in St. Joe in 1972.

The company is now one of Nucor’s 10 steel joist and deck operations in the United States, supplying products for industrial and construction projects around the world.

Nucor currently employs more than 2,600 workers at more than a dozen locations across Indiana.

For DeKalb County, the Vulcraft expansion means additional industrial investment, a larger manufacturing footprint and new jobs expected to come online as the facility is completed and production expands through 2027.