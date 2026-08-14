Indiana Wildlife Rescue Treating More Than 40 Animals Injured in Severe Storms

INDIANA (WOWO) — Severe storms across Indiana have left dozens of wild animals injured, prompting wildlife rescuers to take in more than 40 animals in a single day and seek additional support for their care.

The Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehab Center received more than 40 animals Wednesday after storms swept through parts of the state and northwest Indiana, according to WSBT 22.

The animals include an adult bald eagle, several baby birds and multiple young mammals. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources helped collect injured wildlife and transport the animals to the rehabilitation center for treatment.

The influx comes as wildlife rehabilitation organizations continue responding to the effects of severe weather, which can damage nests, destroy habitats and leave young animals separated from their parents.

Photos released by the Indiana DNR show some of the animals rescued following the storms.

Wildlife officials are urging people who encounter injured or apparently orphaned wild animals to avoid handling them unless necessary and to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance. Young animals found alone are not necessarily abandoned, and rescuers can help determine whether intervention is needed.

For the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehab Center, the sudden increase in patients also means increased costs for food, medical treatment, housing and specialized care.

The organization is asking for donations to help care for the more than 40 animals brought in Wednesday.

The recovery process can vary significantly depending on the animal and the extent of its injuries. Some may require veterinary treatment before they can eventually be returned to the wild, while young animals may need extended rehabilitation before they are capable of surviving independently.

The storm response also highlights the broader impact severe weather can have beyond homes, businesses and infrastructure, with wildlife often left vulnerable after high winds, flooding and other damaging conditions.

The Indiana DNR and wildlife rehabilitators are continuing to assess animals affected by the storms as rescue and recovery efforts continue.