Michigan Schools Brace for Higher Fuel Costs as Students Return to Class

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan school districts are keeping a close eye on fuel prices as students return to classrooms, with transportation officials warning that continued increases could put additional pressure on already-tight school budgets.

Districts that operate their own bus fleets can face significant costs when gasoline and diesel prices rise. For some schools, transportation budgets are already exceeding the assumptions made when spending plans for the 2026-27 school year were developed.

WILX News 10 Lansing reports that school leaders in Mid-Michigan are concerned that elevated fuel prices could affect transportation budgets if the higher costs continue through the fall and winter.

At Grass Lake Community Schools, Superintendent Dr. Nick Angel said the district’s transportation budget is slightly more than $1 million. School officials anticipated higher fuel expenses and built a 5% increase into the district’s transportation budget for the new school year.

Angel told WILX that actual costs have already moved beyond that projection.

“This year we did budget a 5% increase for the 26-27 school year, of which costs right now are significantly higher than that 5%,” Angel said.

The concern extends beyond the transportation line of a school district’s budget.

If fuel prices continue climbing, school officials could be forced to find additional money within their overall operating budgets, potentially putting pressure on other areas of school operations.

“If our fuel cost is up 10% or 12% or 17%, you know, those dollars have to come somewhere, which has an impact on programming, which has an impact on our general fund budget,” Angel told WILX.

Transportation is particularly important for districts with high bus ridership. Cutting routes or making other changes to contain costs could directly affect families who depend on school buses to get their children to and from school.

Angel said Grass Lake officials would face difficult decisions if higher fuel costs become a long-term trend.

“If this is the new norm, those are some difficult conversations that we’ll have to wade into in the future,” he said.

Other Michigan districts are facing similar concerns, although the impact varies depending on how each school system handles student transportation.

Some districts operate their own fleets and purchase fuel directly, while others use outside transportation providers or have different arrangements that can affect how changes in fuel prices are reflected in their budgets.

Northwest Community Schools Superintendent Geoff Bontrager told WILX that his district also pays for fuel for its school buses and other district vehicles.

“Our district itself pays for all the fuel for all of our district vehicles,” Bontrager said. “If this continues over the course of the next three months, six months, nine months, that will be definitely impactful in a negative way to our budget.”

The geographic size of a district can also play a role. School systems covering larger areas generally have buses traveling greater distances, increasing their exposure to changes in fuel prices.

Bontrager said the district is hoping fuel prices stabilize or decline.

“Long story short, we are concerned — we are very hopeful that fuel prices will stabilize and actually go down. That would be fantastic,” he said.

For Michigan schools, the timing adds to the concern. Transportation budgets are established before administrators know exactly what fuel prices will look like throughout the school year, meaning a prolonged increase can create an unexpected expense after budgets are already in place.

Fuel is only one component of operating a school bus fleet. Districts also must account for drivers, maintenance, insurance, vehicle replacement and other transportation expenses. Higher fuel costs therefore add another financial challenge to an area of school operations that many families rely on every day.

For now, school officials are monitoring prices and looking for ways to manage transportation costs without reducing service to students.

The immediate impact will depend on how long elevated fuel prices persist. If prices decline, districts could avoid making significant adjustments. If prices remain high or rise further, however, school administrators could face tougher decisions about transportation spending and how to balance those costs against other educational priorities.