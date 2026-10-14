Want to Support Your Immune System This Flu Season? Experts Recommend These Foods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Your grocery list could play a role in how well your body supports its defenses this flu season, with dietitians recommending everything from colorful fruits and vegetables to fermented foods, protein-rich meals and an often-overlooked beverage: milk.

But experts caution that no single food can guarantee protection against influenza. Instead, a balanced diet, adequate hydration, quality sleep and regular physical activity can help support the immune system as respiratory illnesses circulate.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, New Jersey-based registered dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade said the connection between gut health and immunity makes dietary choices particularly important.

“If we’re not getting enough fiber, fermented foods or the right nutrients, we can get that imbalance in the gut environment, and that’s going to impact the immune system,” Palinski-Wade said.

One of her recommendations is to eat a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, including bell peppers, kiwis, citrus fruits and broccoli. These foods provide vitamin C along with other nutrients that help the body function properly.

However, vitamin C is not a guarantee against the flu, and eating particular foods should not be treated as a substitute for established flu-prevention measures.

Fermented foods are another option for people looking to improve their diets. Palinski-Wade highlighted yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut because they can help support the gut microbiome, the community of microorganisms that plays a role in digestive health and immune function.

Fiber is also important. Beans, nuts and seeds can help people increase their daily fiber intake, supporting the gut environment and overall health. A September report published by the American College of Cardiology found that only about six percent of American adults consume enough fiber daily, according to the Fox News report.

Protein and zinc are additional nutritional priorities. Palinski-Wade said both provide important building blocks for immune cells, with lean meats, shellfish, eggs, pumpkin seeds and chickpeas among the foods that can supply these nutrients.

South Carolina-based registered dietitian Lauren Manaker also pointed to dairy milk as a beverage that can contribute to immune health.

Milk provides protein along with several micronutrients, including vitamins A and D, zinc and selenium, which support normal immune function. Its fluid content can also contribute to daily hydration.

The recommendation comes with a familiar question: Does drinking milk increase mucus production when someone has a cold?

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is little scientific evidence supporting the belief that dairy products cause the body to produce more mucus.

Palinski-Wade explained that milk can create a thicker coating sensation in the mouth and throat when it mixes with saliva, potentially making people feel as though they have more phlegm.

“When you take milk products, and you mix them with saliva, it can feel like a thicker coating in your throat, and that’s why you can feel like you have more phlegm or more mucus,” Palinski-Wade said. “It doesn’t really mean you’re producing more, but it can make you feel that way.”

People who are lactose intolerant can consider lactose-free milk, Manaker said, which provides the same key nutrients as regular milk without the lactose.

Hydration is another important part of maintaining the body’s defenses. Palinski-Wade said adequate fluid intake helps keep the airways moist, supporting one of the body’s first lines of defense against respiratory infections.

Water, broth, green tea and ginger tea are among the beverages she recommended.

Beyond food and drinks, Manaker emphasized the importance of getting enough sleep, managing stress and staying physically active. These everyday habits contribute to overall health and help the immune system function properly.

For people who have difficulty meeting their nutritional needs through food alone, supplements may also be an option. Manaker advised consulting a healthcare provider before starting supplements and paying attention to appropriate dosages.

“More is not always better,” she said.

The recommendations come as health officials continue to monitor seasonal influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the 2024-2025 flu season resulted in approximately 51 million illnesses in the United States, underscoring the substantial burden influenza can place on the population.

While nutritious food can support overall immune function, it cannot ensure that someone will avoid infection. Annual flu vaccination remains a key prevention measure, alongside handwashing, staying home when sick and other recommended precautions.

For the season ahead, dietitians say the goal is not to find one miracle ingredient, but to build consistent habits: eat a range of nutrient-rich foods, include sources of fiber and protein, stay hydrated and give the body adequate rest.

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