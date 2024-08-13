Warsaw man leads police on high-speed chase after shoplifting

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – A Warsaw man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday.
Police responded to the Walmart in Warsaw just after 11:30 Sunday morning for a shoplifting complaint. When they arrived, Walmart security told police the suspect had fled the store in a red Suzuki.
An officer found the car driving in the parking lot and tried to stop 44-year-old Ridley Brown, but he took off on U.S. 30, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
After turning on County Road 800 West, Brown hit a tire deflation device and drove on damaged tires for several miles before finally stopping.
Brown faces charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, theft and violating parole.