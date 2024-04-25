Local Woman Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local woman is in jail after she was arrested on Wednesday in connection to an alleged relationship she had with a minor.

It a started with a young teenaged boy that often ran away from home and went to the house of 24-year-old Nicole Lee Greenwald. The family of the teenager and case managers from the Indiana Department of Child Services suspected the two were having a romantic relationship. Greenwald had been given an order of protection which she violated several times resulting in her arrest.

Detective Sergeant Todd Battershell, a supervisor with the Fort Wayne Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section took the case and started an investigation.

Greenwald was an inmate at the Allen County Jail when she was arrested on a felony count of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor and a felony count of Child Solicitation.