Warrants, Arrests, Relief

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Metro police and their federal partners spent the week rounding up people wanted for domestic violence, and by Thursday, they had arrested at least 11 people tied to 12 felony warrants.

The arrests come as part of a targeted operation focused on finding and arresting those accused of intimate partner violence. In total, the cases involve 35 criminal charges.

“We’re trying to bring these people to justice and hold them accountable for their actions,” said IMPD Lieutenant Larry Adkins in a video shared on social media. “This is just one small step that we take to give the victim some support and relief.”

The weeklong operation is part of a broader push by law enforcement and city leaders to crack down on violent crime and give survivors a clearer path to safety and recovery.

“The trauma is so great and it’s very difficult for the victims to get out of that situation,” Adkins said. “But what helps them is that when the perpetrator is no longer a threat to them, they can get the help and services they need.”