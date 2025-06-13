Rush Hour Crash Study

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — A law firm based in Washington, D.C. has Indiana ranked in the top 10 for the most fatal crashes during rush-hour.

According to a recent study by Kitchel Law, Indiana ranks ninth in states with the most fatal crashes occurring between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Indiana has a fatal crash rate of 6.3 per 100,000 licensed drivers, nearly 26% higher than the national average.

Kitchel looked at data from 2018 and 2022 from the National Highway Traffic Administration to conduct their study. Between those years, the state experienced an average of 134 fatal crashes during rush hour.

The rest of the top 10 is as follows:

New York — 34.6

Alabama — 28.4

Virginia — 27.0

North Carolina — 18.2

Arizona — 8.6

Missouri — 7.9

Wisconsin — 7.7

New Jersey — 6.9

Indiana — 6.3

Massachusetts — 5.9