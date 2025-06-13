INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Rain moves in later today and sticks around through the weekend.

After a dry start this morning, showers and storms are expected to pick up by this afternoon and continue into tonight.

If you’re heading downtown for Zoobilation, the NBA Finals, the Italian Street Festival or the Indians game, bring an umbrella. You may catch a dry break here and there, but scattered rain and storms will be in the area. Temperatures tonight will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will bring more rounds of rain with a few thunderstorms. It won’t be a total washout, but some places could pick up one to two inches of rain. Highs will be near 80.

On Sunday, a few showers or storms could still pop up, mainly in southern Indiana. Most areas will stay dry, and highs will reach the mid 80s.

Next week starts off with more scattered rain chances through Wednesday. Severe weather looks unlikely, but downpours are still possible.