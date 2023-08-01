Warsaw Police Department investigating late night shooting

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): The Warsaw Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting exchange.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Porter Street on reports of shots fired around 7:00 p.m. According to a release, officers at the scene reported a confrontation between two parties.

The release stated that Jose Avila, Jr. shot his firearm multiple times, which struck a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle David Castillejo, Jr. fled the scene. However, Castillejo returned to fire back at Avila.

The release did not state any injuries.

All parties involved in the incident have been arrested on Criminal Recklessness with Firearm charges. Additional charges are being reviewed by the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no other information has been released.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Warsaw Police Department’s Investigations Division at (574) 385-2210.