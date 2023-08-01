Indiana Near-Total Abortion Ban On Hold For Now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s near-total abortion isn’t going back into effect quite yet. The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that despite confusion and hesitancy among health care providers, Indiana’s near-total abortion ban will not take effect until the state Supreme Court certifies its June ruling.

Indiana Supreme Court justices tossed out a wide-ranging preliminary injunction in late June when they largely upheld the state’s abortion ban on constitutional liberty grounds.

Until the high court certifies its decision, an injunction remains in place which in turn blocks the new law from taking effect. At earliest, decisions can be certified 30 days after a ruling is issued. Because the June 30th ruling was not certified by Monday, the law cannot take effect today as originally planned.