FWCS Back-to-School nights 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It is almost school time which means back-to-school nights!
Schools are hosting Back-to-School Nights for families in all Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings throughout August. The informative evenings provide parents with what they need to know to help their children have a successful 2023-24 school year.
FWCS sent in a release of the schedule of all the Back-to-School Nights. For more information about your child’s Back-to-School Night, contact your specific school.
School Date Time
Abbett Aug. 6 & 9 2-5 p.m. & 5:30-7 p.m.
Adams Aug. 8 5-6 p.m.
Arlington Aug. 9 5-7 p.m.
Blackhawk Aug. 16 5-7 p.m.
Bloomingdale Aug. 8 4-5:45 p.m.
Brentwood Aug. 8 6-7 p.m.
Bunche Aug. 1 5:30-7 p.m.
Croninger Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.
Fairfield Aug. 9 4-5:30 p.m.
Forest Park Aug. 8 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Franke Park Aug. 8 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Glenwood Park Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.
Haley Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.
Harris Aug. 9 4-6 p.m.
Harrison Hill Aug. 9 4:30-6 p.m.
Holland Aug. 7 4-6 p.m.
Indian Village Aug. 8 5-6 p.m.
Irwin Aug. 8 5-6 p.m.
Jefferson Aug. 23 5-6 p.m.
Kekionga Aug. 30 6-7:30 p.m.
Lakeside Aug. 9 5-7:30 p.m.
Lane Aug. 31 5-6 p.m.
Lincoln Aug. 8 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Lindley Aug. 9 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Maplewood Aug. 9 4-5 p.m.
Memorial Park Aug. 29 6-7:15 p.m.
Miami Aug. 24 6-7 p.m.
Northcrest Aug. 23 5:30-7 p.m.
Northrop Aug. 14 4-6 p.m.
Northwood Aug. 15 6-7 p.m.
North Side Aug. 18 5-7 p.m.
Portage Aug. 9 5:30-6:30
Price Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.
Levan Scott Aug. 8 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Shambaugh Aug. 9 4:30-6 p.m.
Shawnee Aug. 9 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Snider Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.
South Side Aug. 25 5-7 p.m.
South Wayne Aug. 24 6-7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Central Aug. 8 4:30-6 p.m.
Study Aug. 8 4:30-6 p.m.
Towles Aug. 8 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Washington Aug. 16 5-6:15 p.m.
Washington Center Aug. 9 6-7 p.m.
Wayne Aug. 17 4:30-6 p.m.
Waynedale Aug. 8 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Weisser Park Aug. 7 & 8 5-6 p.m.
Whitney Young Aug. 29 5-6:30 p.m.