FWCS Back-to-School nights 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It is almost school time which means back-to-school nights!

Schools are hosting Back-to-School Nights for families in all Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings throughout August. The informative evenings provide parents with what they need to know to help their children have a successful 2023-24 school year.

FWCS sent in a release of the schedule of all the Back-to-School Nights. For more information about your child’s Back-to-School Night, contact your specific school.

School Date Time

Abbett Aug. 6 & 9 2-5 p.m. & 5:30-7 p.m.

Adams Aug. 8 5-6 p.m.

Arlington Aug. 9 5-7 p.m.

Blackhawk Aug. 16 5-7 p.m.

Bloomingdale Aug. 8 4-5:45 p.m.

Brentwood Aug. 8 6-7 p.m.

Bunche Aug. 1 5:30-7 p.m.

Croninger Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.

Fairfield Aug. 9 4-5:30 p.m.

Forest Park Aug. 8 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Franke Park Aug. 8 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Glenwood Park Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.

Haley Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.

Harris Aug. 9 4-6 p.m.

Harrison Hill Aug. 9 4:30-6 p.m.

Holland Aug. 7 4-6 p.m.

Indian Village Aug. 8 5-6 p.m.

Irwin Aug. 8 5-6 p.m.

Jefferson Aug. 23 5-6 p.m.

Kekionga Aug. 30 6-7:30 p.m.

Lakeside Aug. 9 5-7:30 p.m.

Lane Aug. 31 5-6 p.m.

Lincoln Aug. 8 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lindley Aug. 9 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Maplewood Aug. 9 4-5 p.m.

Memorial Park Aug. 29 6-7:15 p.m.

Miami Aug. 24 6-7 p.m.

Northcrest Aug. 23 5:30-7 p.m.

Northrop Aug. 14 4-6 p.m.

Northwood Aug. 15 6-7 p.m.

North Side Aug. 18 5-7 p.m.

Portage Aug. 9 5:30-6:30

Price Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.

Levan Scott Aug. 8 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Shambaugh Aug. 9 4:30-6 p.m.

Shawnee Aug. 9 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Snider Aug. 8 5-7 p.m.

South Side Aug. 25 5-7 p.m.

South Wayne Aug. 24 6-7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Central Aug. 8 4:30-6 p.m.

Study Aug. 8 4:30-6 p.m.

Towles Aug. 8 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Washington Aug. 16 5-6:15 p.m.

Washington Center Aug. 9 6-7 p.m.

Wayne Aug. 17 4:30-6 p.m.

Waynedale Aug. 8 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Weisser Park Aug. 7 & 8 5-6 p.m.

Whitney Young Aug. 29 5-6:30 p.m.