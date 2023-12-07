WATCH: Penny Pitch Radiothon underway, Call to donate: 260-918-2485

Come To Our Fundraising Events & Look For Us With our WOWO Buckets at the Following Locations:



• Friday Night November 17th – Christmas On Broadway At Hardin & Shine on Broadway

• Thanksgiving Night November 23rd – The Annual Bob Chase Komets Game at Memorial Coliseum

• Friday, December 1st from 3 to 6 p.m. at the following All American Gas Station locations…Columbia City, New Haven, and Bluffton

• And This year the annual WOWO PENNY PITCH RADIO-THON will be Thursday and Friday, December 7th & 8th