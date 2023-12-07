December 7, 2023
WATCH: Penny Pitch Radiothon underway, Call to donate: 260-918-2485

by Jon Zimney0

Congratulations Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.

They Were Chosen out of dozens of qualified northeast Indiana 501(c)3 not-for-profits to benefit from this year’s 76th annual WOWO Penny Pitch.

Learn About Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana: https://northernindiana.ja.org/index

CALL TO DONATE: 260-918-2485 OR DONATE HERE

ENTER THE PENNY PITCH ONLINE AUCTION HERE

Come To Our Fundraising Events & Look For Us With our WOWO Buckets at the Following Locations:

• Friday Night November 17th – Christmas On Broadway At Hardin & Shine on Broadway

• Thanksgiving Night November 23rd – The Annual Bob Chase Komets Game at Memorial Coliseum

• Friday, December 1st from 3 to 6 p.m. at the following All American Gas Station locations…Columbia City, New Haven, and Bluffton

• And This year the annual WOWO PENNY PITCH RADIO-THON will be Thursday and Friday, December 7th & 8th

DONATE NOW

