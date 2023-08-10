Juvenile arrested at South Side High School for previous shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department homicide unit arrested a juvenile at South Side High School Thursday morning in connection to an August 1 shooting.

Police had been called around 5:45 p.m. on August 1 in reference to a person who had fired at a group of people at Lafayette Park, near the intersection of Lafayette Esplanade and Glencoe Avenue.

There were reports of one gunshot heard. A juvenile victim was located suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. The juvenile suspect fled before police arrived.

The juvenile taken into custody was brought to the Allen County Justice Center and is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.