Weekend Events 08/05 – 08/06

Harvester Homecoming Festival

Friday, August 4 – Saturday, August 5 • Navistar Engineering Complex

Celebrate the rich history of Harvester and Navistar with an all-Harvester classic truck show,

historical displays, a test track with photo ops, and a workers reunion on the historic campus.

Harlan Days Festival 2023

Thursday, August 3 – Saturday, August 5 • Harlan Community Park

The annual Harlan Days Festival features activities, rides, fair food, and live music and

entertainment for the whole family! All profits benefit Harlan Community Park.

Botanical Roots Concert Series

Friday, August 4 – Saturday, August 5 • Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

Come to this eclectic music festival featuring a wide variety of genres from folk to reggae,

americana to blues, combining popular local musicians and regional touring acts.

Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races

Friday, August 4 – Saturday, August 5 • Promenade Park

Two days of fun along the rivers! Cheer on the teams competing in the morning Dragon Boat

Races, then enjoy live music, local food, traditional dancing, and floating fire pits.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Through Thursday, August 10 • Memorial Coliseum

Journey through this three-dimensional, visual experience and witness more than 300 of the

iconic masterpieces of artist Vincent Van Gogh, including instantly recognizable classics.