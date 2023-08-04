Weekend Events 08/05 – 08/06

Harvester Homecoming Festival
Friday, August 4 – Saturday, August 5 • Navistar Engineering Complex
Celebrate the rich history of Harvester and Navistar with an all-Harvester classic truck show,
historical displays, a test track with photo ops, and a workers reunion on the historic campus.
Harlan Days Festival 2023
Thursday, August 3 – Saturday, August 5 • Harlan Community Park
The annual Harlan Days Festival features activities, rides, fair food, and live music and
entertainment for the whole family! All profits benefit Harlan Community Park.
Botanical Roots Concert Series
Friday, August 4 – Saturday, August 5 • Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
Come to this eclectic music festival featuring a wide variety of genres from folk to reggae,
americana to blues, combining popular local musicians and regional touring acts.
Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races
Friday, August 4 – Saturday, August 5 • Promenade Park
Two days of fun along the rivers! Cheer on the teams competing in the morning Dragon Boat
Races, then enjoy live music, local food, traditional dancing, and floating fire pits.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Through Thursday, August 10 • Memorial Coliseum
Journey through this three-dimensional, visual experience and witness more than 300 of the
iconic masterpieces of artist Vincent Van Gogh, including instantly recognizable classics.